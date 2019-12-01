Lange, Kenneth William

of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 72. Loving husband of Kathryn Lange; father of Zachary (Wendy Lodes) Lange, Joshua (Samantha) Lange, and Matthew (Diane) Lange; brother of Donna (Jeff) Lange-Robbins and Robert (Jan) Lange; and uncle of Alicia Robbins. He was preceded in death by his nephew and godson, Christopher Robbins.

Kenneth proudly served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated member of Teamsters Local 6 at Anheuser-Busch for 37 years and served as an officer for 18 years. Kenneth had the privilege of carrying the Olympic torch in 2002. Kenneth enjoyed hunting and soccer. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and an enormous amount of friends.

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:30 am – 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit Baue.com. Memorials may be made in Kenneth's name to the ALS Association.