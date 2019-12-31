St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries

Kenneth Wood Shoulberg

Shoulberg, Kenneth Wood

99, of Valley Park, Mo., longtime resident of Webster Groves, died December 26. A graduate of Grinnell College, he served in U.S. Army in the Philippines in World War II. Later, he was the founder and owner of Fortune Paper Company in St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, June Mahaney Shoulberg, and son James Brook Shoulberg. He is survived by two sons, Phil (Diane) and John (Jean) Shoulberg; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Mason) Mocabee, and Jim, David (Amanda), Mike and Andrew Shoulberg; and two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Cameron Mocabee.

Services: A memorial Service will be held at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves on Friday January 3, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Congregational Church, Humane Society or a . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
