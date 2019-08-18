St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
Kent Roger Wilton

Kent Roger Wilton Obituary

Wilton, Kent Roger

age 76, passed away on August 15 after battling Alzheimer's. Survived by his wife, Marilyn (nee Hays); son Gregory (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ewan, Elijah, and Fiona; and brother Doug (Jeanne).

Kent was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, loyal in his friendship, quick with his wit, and always curious and generous. Raised in Webster Groves, he graduated from WGHS, DePauw University (B.A.) and Washington U (MBA). Kent and Marilyn married in 1969. He served in the US Army as a 1st Lieut. from 1969-71. He earned the Bronze Star and other honors serving in Vietnam. Kent and Marilyn lived in Kirkwood. He had a career as a Systems Engineer with IBM and Sales for Lexmark. He served in roles at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Alumni Vespers Choir, and St. Louis Genealogical Society. Kent enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, woodworking, genealogy, music, Cardinals baseball, computers, dancing, cooking, and fine wine.

Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Fri. 8/23, 5-7 pm. Memorial service at Grace Episcopal Church, Sat. 8/24 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts to and Grace Episcopal Church appreciated. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
