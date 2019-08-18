|
|
Wilton, Kent Roger
age 76, passed away on August 15 after battling Alzheimer's. Survived by his wife, Marilyn (nee Hays); son Gregory (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ewan, Elijah, and Fiona; and brother Doug (Jeanne).
Kent was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, loyal in his friendship, quick with his wit, and always curious and generous. Raised in Webster Groves, he graduated from WGHS, DePauw University (B.A.) and Washington U (MBA). Kent and Marilyn married in 1969. He served in the US Army as a 1st Lieut. from 1969-71. He earned the Bronze Star and other honors serving in Vietnam. Kent and Marilyn lived in Kirkwood. He had a career as a Systems Engineer with IBM and Sales for Lexmark. He served in roles at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Alumni Vespers Choir, and St. Louis Genealogical Society. Kent enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, woodworking, genealogy, music, Cardinals baseball, computers, dancing, cooking, and fine wine.
Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Fri. 8/23, 5-7 pm. Memorial service at Grace Episcopal Church, Sat. 8/24 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts to and Grace Episcopal Church appreciated. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019