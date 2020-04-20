Kevin Barron
Barron, Kevin Jr. 25, beloved father, son, and brother, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Kevin was born in St. Louis but was raised in Pacific. He lived an adventurous life a 1/4 mile at a time and enjoyed taking his cars and bikes on joyrides. Private Services will be held. In his memory, donations are requested towards a trust fund for his children, please make checks payable to Tracie Burroughs. He is survived by his 3 beautiful, loving children Ava, Jordan, and Carley Barron; his mother and step-father Tracie and Robert Burroughs Sr.; his father and step-mother Kevin and Stacy Barron; his sister Tessa Barron; his half-sister Kelsey Barron; his half-brother Timothy Sells; his step-brothers Robert Jr., Michael, and Daniel Burroughs; his maternal grandfather John Stewart; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Edward and Frieda Barron and his maternal grandmother Nancy Stewart. Arrangements by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, MO.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
