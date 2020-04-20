Barron, Kevin Jr. 25, beloved father, son, and brother, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Kevin was born in St. Louis but was raised in Pacific. He lived an adventurous life a 1/4 mile at a time and enjoyed taking his cars and bikes on joyrides. Private Services will be held. In his memory, donations are requested towards a trust fund for his children, please make checks payable to Tracie Burroughs. He is survived by his 3 beautiful, loving children Ava, Jordan, and Carley Barron; his mother and step-father Tracie and Robert Burroughs Sr.; his father and step-mother Kevin and Stacy Barron; his sister Tessa Barron; his half-sister Kelsey Barron; his half-brother Timothy Sells; his step-brothers Robert Jr., Michael, and Daniel Burroughs; his maternal grandfather John Stewart; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Edward and Frieda Barron and his maternal grandmother Nancy Stewart. Arrangements by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, MO.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020.