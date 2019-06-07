St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kevin David "Sweet Kev" Cunningham

Cunningham, Kevin David Sweet Kev On Wed., June 5, 2019. Loving son of Shirley Winegardner and the late David Cunningham; stepson of the late Bill Winegardner; stepbrother of Rick Winegardner; our loving nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Mon., June 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to deGreeff Hospice, Backstoppers, Stray Rescue or Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Sun., 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
