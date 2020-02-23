St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Kevin E. McGrath

Kevin E. McGrath Obituary

McGrath, Kevin E.

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary McGrath (nee Slesinski); loving father of Matthew (Christina), Tim (Ashliegh) and Meghan McGrath; dear "Paw Paw" of Abby, Carrie, Brody, Luke, Bryce and Lillian McGrath; dear son of Shirley and the late George McGrath; dear brother of Nancy and Dennis MCGrath.

Mr. McGrath was a retired federal employee.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Sunday, March 1, 3:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial Mass Tuesday, March 3, 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church (9470 Sappington Rd.)

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
