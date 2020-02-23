Boles, Kevin H.

Business entrepreneur and professional soccer, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 due to heart complication. Loving husband of 47 years of Kathy Boles (nee Wellington), Father of Shannon Boles and Sean Boles; Brother of Timothy Boles, Denis Boles, Mary T. Boehm, and Ellen Willner.

Boles, a CBC graduate attended Michigan State University on soccer scholarship and played professional soccer for 2 different teams. Kevin started his career at a young age with a local union and eventually opened and ran J&S Companies for 30 years. A devout Catholic.

Services: Memorial Mass will be Friday, February 28, 10:00 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at church. Donations in his honor are requested to his favorite charity the Pink Sisters at the Mount Grace Convent of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters 1438 E. Warne Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63107.