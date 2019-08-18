Fete, Kevin Joseph

Dr. Kevin Fete, of Springfield, MO, peacefully passed away on August 14th, surrounded by loved ones. He was born to parents, Patricia and Joseph Fete, on February 24th 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri. Kevin is survived by his partner, Nasiha Rowe; children: Clayton (Erin), Sean (Christine), Gaby (Megan), and Caitlin (Brett); grandchild: Cora; brothers: Joseph, Timothy, and Daniel. Kevin had a passion for optometry and his patients. He also loved riding his bike on the Katy trail, family BBQs, and music.

Services: The memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23rd 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Springfield MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Ellis Fischer Cancer Center, University of Missouri Hospital, One Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO 65212.