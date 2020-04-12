Kevin K. O'Sullivan (1950 - 2020)
  • "Kevin was a special person who was very dear to me. I will..."
    - Lynn Working
  • "Ellen we are so sorry to hear of the loss of Kevin. Please..."
    - Cathy & Rich Bell
  • "Ellen, we are very sorry to hear about the loss of Kevin. ..."
    - Carol & Ted Smith
  • "My deepest sympathy, love and prayers."
    - Ellen Corrigan
  • "Sincere Condolences "
    - Tom Vogel
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
O'Sullivan, Kevin K.

April 4, 2020 Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee O'Brien) O'Sullivan. Loving father of Molly (Brian) Quinlisk and Kevin (Hollis) O'Sullivan. Loving Grandpa of Padraig Quinlisk and Jack and Teddy O'Sullivan. Dear son of the late John J. O'Sullivan and Roseann (nee Sugrue) O'Sullivan; brother of Pat, Tim (Jill), Dan and Terry (Michelle) O'Sullivan. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy MO 63121 appreciated. www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
