O'Sullivan, Kevin K.

April 4, 2020 Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee O'Brien) O'Sullivan. Loving father of Molly (Brian) Quinlisk and Kevin (Hollis) O'Sullivan. Loving Grandpa of Padraig Quinlisk and Jack and Teddy O'Sullivan. Dear son of the late John J. O'Sullivan and Roseann (nee Sugrue) O'Sullivan; brother of Pat, Tim (Jill), Dan and Terry (Michelle) O'Sullivan. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy MO 63121 appreciated. www.osfuneralhomes.com