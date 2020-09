Hartke, Kevin M.

63, Husband to Theresa (nee Usher), father to Ashley (Dutch Self) and Kristen (Frankie Jones), Stepfather to Ryan (Justin) and Matt Henne. Grandfather to Lucas, Greyson, Emmett Jones and Gio, Faith and Lincoln Henne. Brother to Pam (Ernie Reed), Scott (Angie) Rick who proceded him in death.

Services: Celebration of life get together October 9th at the VFW, 215 Military, Lemay, MO 63125, 2:30 til 9:00 p.m.