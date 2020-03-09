Kehoe, Kevin Michael
Kevin M. Kehoe, 66, of St. Louis, transitioned on 6 March 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Cherished father of Chris, Andy, and Anthony; beloved brother of Mary Griscom (Robert), Kathye Manley (Tom); preceded in death by sister Jo Haspert and parents Francis and Mary Kehoe; special friend to Diane Davis-Glore; adored uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. Ret. Capt. who dedicated 30 years of selfless public service to the Mehlville Fire Protection District, Mo. State Council of Firefighters, the IAFF, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians; whose generosity, loyalty, friendship, and compassion knew no bounds.