Saturday March 30, 2019. Beloved son of Sheila and Ronald Wolf; dear brother Ryan (Rebecca) Wolf and Kara (Kevin) Liu; loving uncle of Eliza and Alan Wolf.
Kevin will be remembered as an artist and photographer who had a great love of animals and a kind heart.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019