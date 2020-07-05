1/
Khalil H. Kassis
Kassis, Khalil H.

Passed away on July 1, 2020. Dear only and beloved son of the late Husam and Julia Kassis; beloved husband of Rose Kassis (nee Suhwail); loving father of Muna (Mike) Dunn, Hussam, Nabeel and Matthew Kassis; cherished grandfather of Fadi Kassis; dear brother of Wafa Kassis and Rula (Fernando) Mendez; our dear cousin, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. A special thanks to the Mercy South Hospice Team including Shannon, Carol, Tammy and Katy for their compassionate care.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Saturday, July 11 from 1-3 p.m. with a memorial slide show at 2:30 p.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy South Hospice or the COPD Foundation.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
