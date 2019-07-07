Tuton, Kim Delene Jacobsen 55, of St. Charles, MO., passed Saturday, June 29th, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She fought a long battle with cancer with diligence and great dignity. She was one of a kind that kept family and friends highly entertained. She was greatly loved. The last years of her life she found her true calling, doting grandmother. She is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Bill Tuton; loving son Justin (Rachael) Erting; loving parents Wayne and Joyce Jacobson; brothers John (Annette) Jacobson and Steven ((Darlene) Jacobson; her cherished grandchildren Landyn, Layla and Lincoln Erting. Services: There will be a memorial visitation on July 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Alternativefuneralcremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019