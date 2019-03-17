|
Verbanaz, Kim M. (nee Clarke), on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Matthew Verbanaz; dear mother of Zac Dean, Jordan (Bri) Dean and Ryan Verbanaz; dear grandmother of Phoenix, Radley, Caroline and Indigo; dear sister of Fred (April) Clarke; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 18, 4-8 p.m. Services conclude at funeral home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019