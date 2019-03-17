St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Verbanaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim M. Verbanaz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kim M. Verbanaz Obituary
Verbanaz, Kim M. (nee Clarke), on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Matthew Verbanaz; dear mother of Zac Dean, Jordan (Bri) Dean and Ryan Verbanaz; dear grandmother of Phoenix, Radley, Caroline and Indigo; dear sister of Fred (April) Clarke; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 18, 4-8 p.m. Services conclude at funeral home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now