Harrick, Kimberly Ann

Harrick, Kimberly Ann died peacefully, surrounded by family, of pancreatic cancer on July 16, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on June 11, 1969 to parents Edward (d. 2017) and Karen (Wimmer) Harrick.

Kim was a devoted daughter, sister to Beth (Scott Hess) and Stephen, and aunt to Xander. She is survived by a loving extended family, treasured friends, and cherished godchildren and chosen nieces/nephews. An educator until the end, Kim showed us how to live and die with courage, grace, and love.

Kim earned her Bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and MAT and EdS advanced degrees at Webster University.

Kim enjoyed a vibrant career. After teaching in Saipan, Kim joined the Rockwood School District teaching 2nd grade at Ridge Meadows. She was honored as Teacher of the Year (1996), with Rockwood's ROSE Award (1999) and as selected Teacher on the Trail for the Iditarod (2002). She served as Asst. Principal at Ridge Meadows and Uthoff Valley and taught online courses at Webster U. Her students are her testament to a life well-lived.

Kim lived life with gusto. She loved conquering Half Dome and Matanuska Glacier and found beauty in nature. She traveled to Hawaii, Canada, England, Finland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and Sweden.

Kim was a pillar of strength, courage and integrity who loved her people fiercely. Kim was grateful for life's every small joy, and we will miss her robust laughter and generous hugs.

Services: A private funeral will be taped and posted on Kim's Facebook page. The family will hold a celebration of life when it is safe to gather in groups as large as her love welcomed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://CanterburyInc.org/, www.WashUCSC.org/, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.WeberFuneralHome.com/