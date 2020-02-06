Kolve, Kimberly Ann

(nee Helvey) passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of 38 years to Michael Patrick Kolve; loving mother of Shannon Leigh Adams and husband Marc; dear grandmother of Josie Aurora Adams; cherished sister of Jeff Helvey and wife Diane, Jennifer Young and husband Don, Melanie Leonard and husband Dan; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Kimberly enjoyed wine, traveling, crafting and being a grandmother.

Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the Siteman Cancer Center.