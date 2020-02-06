Kimberly Ann Kolve (1960 - 2020)
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
Obituary
Kolve, Kimberly Ann

(nee Helvey) passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of 38 years to Michael Patrick Kolve; loving mother of Shannon Leigh Adams and husband Marc; dear grandmother of Josie Aurora Adams; cherished sister of Jeff Helvey and wife Diane, Jennifer Young and husband Don, Melanie Leonard and husband Dan; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Kimberly enjoyed wine, traveling, crafting and being a grandmother.

Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the Siteman Cancer Center.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
