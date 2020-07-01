Kimberly Ann Preiss
Preiss, Kimberly Ann

(nee Weber) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Norman and Loretta Weber, dearest mother of Paige, Jena and David Preiss; loving sister of Kathy (the late Ed) McMullin, Shelly (Victor) Baldinger and the late Dianne Helton; dear daughter-in-law to Wally and Harriet Preiss; dear sister-in-law of Brian (Kelly) Preiss and Michelle (Ron) Fasholt; lifelong friend of the late Mark Preiss. Our dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 6, 9:45 a.m. with Mass celebrated at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials to Seven Holy Founders or charity of choice. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
