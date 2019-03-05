Wulkopf, Kimberly McDermott (September 21, 1976 - March 3, 2018). Kimberly McDermott Wulkopf, age 42, of Webster Groves, Missouri, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, peacefully on Sunday, March 3rd, with her family and close friends at Evelyn's House after a four-year battle with cancer. Kim was born September 21, 1976, in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of John P. McDermott and Patricia Dianne McDermott. Kim attended Carrier MillsStonefort High School, was a 1998 graduate of the University of Illinois-Champaign Urbana, and a 2001 Graduate of the St. Louis University School of Law. Kim was a partner at the law firm of Lewis Rice in their Estate Planning department. In 2005, Kim married David E. Wulkopf. She was a devoted mother of Chase, Quinn and Cruze, who were her passion and delight. Raising her three children was the highlight of her life. Kim was also a loving sister of Ashleigh (Marc) Maguet and Jonathan McDermott, beloved daughter-in-law of Edward and Suzanne Wulkopf, sister-in-law to Stephen, Matthew, James and Timothy Wulkopf, a caring aunt of Lincoln Maguet and Porter Maguet; Norah Wulkopf, Benjamin Wulkopf, Nicholas Wulkopf, Rylan Wulkopf, Rennah Wulkopf, Maxon Wulkopf; Tanner Wulkopf, Reese Wulkopf, Cooper Wulkopf; Aidan Wulkopf, Delaney Wulkopf, Molly Wulkopf, Easton Wulkopf; An Wulkopf and Khue Wulkopf; a lifelong friend to Carrie (P. Michael) Hartford Campbell, and friend to many. Kim will be remembered for being the toughest, strongest, most loving and fiercely loyal person. She enjoyed spending time with friends, traveling and seeing Dave Matthews Band. One of her greatest joys was watching her boys playing the sports they love. She will be missed dearly by all those near and dear to her. It was extremely important to Kim to thank all of those who cared for her and her family during her illness. Services: Visitation Thurs., Mar. 7, 3-8 p.m. at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Mass will be Fri., Mar. 8, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, 17 Joy Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Kim McDermott Wulkopf Children's Trust, 660 Amelia Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary