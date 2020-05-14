Graham, Kimberlyn "Kimber" Hope May 12, 1994 - May 11, 2020. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Kimberlyn Graham, who passed away after battling ovarian cancer. She was 25 years old. Kimber graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in learning, teaching, and curriculum. She taught 3rd grade for two years at Beulah Ralph Elementary School in Columbia, Missouri, and one year teaching 2nd grade at Zion Lutheran School in St. Charles. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, friend, and teacher. Kimber and Kyle Graham were married on June 9, 2018. With nearly two years of marriage, they welcomed a beautiful puppy and celebrated life together in happiness. Kimber was loving, caring and devoted to making the world a brighter place. She poured her heart into her students, friends, and family who surrounded her. Children, especially those she was able to teach at Zion and Beulah Ralph, were very special to her. She loved and cared for each student individually and had a passion for making learning fun. Kimber's faith was unwavering even in the midst of battling cancer. She had hope in God and everlasting life in Heaven. She was loved and cherished by many people including: her loving husband, Kyle Graham; her parents; Scott and Carla Rutledge, her siblings, Kayla and Jacob Rutledge, and her grandparents, Richard and Suzanne Rutledge of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Jerry and Kathy Gilbertson of Three Lakes, Wisconsin. She was also cherished by many in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services: Visitation: Friday, May 15th 3-8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3866 S. Old Hwy 94, St Charles, MO 63304 Private Funeral Service: Saturday, May 16th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in Kimber's name to the Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes, please call (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com for more information.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 14, 2020.