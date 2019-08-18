Tucker, Kimyard Hugh

Kimyard H. Tucker 'Kim' passed away on August 10, 2019, at the age of 74.

Beloved husband of Joy VanLeuven Tucker; loving father to Cassandra Christian (Tim) and Holly Aguirre (Chris); dear grandfather to Chance, Arabella and Wheeler Christian and to Sabine Aguirre. Brother to Barbara Flynn; cousin to Robert Tucker and Susan Malone.

Kim was an attorney, a sport/exhibition skydiver (D631), photographer, Harley enthusiast, friend and a gentle man.

Services: Memorial celebration to be held at McGurk's, 1200 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104 from

4 -7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, food and drink. Bring your stories.

Donations to Stray Rescue of St. Louis are welcomed.

www.strayrescue.org/kimtucker