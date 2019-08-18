Kimyard Hugh "Kim" Tucker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimyard Hugh "Kim" Tucker.
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGurk's
1200 Russell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tucker, Kimyard Hugh

Kimyard H. Tucker 'Kim' passed away on August 10, 2019, at the age of 74.

Beloved husband of Joy VanLeuven Tucker; loving father to Cassandra Christian (Tim) and Holly Aguirre (Chris); dear grandfather to Chance, Arabella and Wheeler Christian and to Sabine Aguirre. Brother to Barbara Flynn; cousin to Robert Tucker and Susan Malone.

Kim was an attorney, a sport/exhibition skydiver (D631), photographer, Harley enthusiast, friend and a gentle man.

Services: Memorial celebration to be held at McGurk's, 1200 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104 from

4 -7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, food and drink. Bring your stories.

Donations to Stray Rescue of St. Louis are welcomed.

www.strayrescue.org/kimtucker
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.