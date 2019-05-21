Tucker, Kinda C. Kinda Carolyn Tucker, age 72 of E. Carondelet, IL., on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Loving Mother, Carolyn is survived by her two sons Blake and Trevor, her brother Gerald Tucker, her daughter-in-law Rachelle Tucker, grandson Chase Tucker, loving relatives, and all who came to know her. Services: Visitation will be held at Leesman Funeral Home located at 326 S. Main, Dupo, IL. on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL. following the 10:00 am Prayer Ceremony at Leesman Funeral Home. www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019