McElroy, King G. 83, died July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Treat) McElroy for 57 years; loving father of Martha (Michael) O'Connor, Michael, Peggy (David) Sutej, Thomas, James (Erin), and Brendan; missed by siblings Mary Jo (Buti) Lee, Margi (Peter) O'Grady, and John (Janet) McElroy; his twelve grandchildren, many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerome. King graduated from SLUH and SLU before embarking on his journalism career. He delighted many with his wit and humor, inspired them with his courage and wisdom, and was truly a man for others. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois; Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cathedral Basilica, 4431 Lindell. Memorials: White House Jesuit Retreat; Memory Care Home Solutions; Lindell Club.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019