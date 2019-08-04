St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica
4431 Lindell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for King McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

King G. McElroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
King G. McElroy Obituary
McElroy, King G. 83, died July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Treat) McElroy for 57 years; loving father of Martha (Michael) O'Connor, Michael, Peggy (David) Sutej, Thomas, James (Erin), and Brendan; missed by siblings Mary Jo (Buti) Lee, Margi (Peter) O'Grady, and John (Janet) McElroy; his twelve grandchildren, many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerome. King graduated from SLUH and SLU before embarking on his journalism career. He delighted many with his wit and humor, inspired them with his courage and wisdom, and was truly a man for others. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois; Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cathedral Basilica, 4431 Lindell. Memorials: White House Jesuit Retreat; Memory Care Home Solutions; Lindell Club.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of King's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now