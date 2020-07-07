1/
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia Kelso (nee Paul); loving father of Daniel Kelso, Amy (Matthew) Sikorski and Jamie (Jeffrey) Sokolowski; adoring grandpa "Kaw Kaw" of Tyler, Charles, Samson, Kelson and Kinley; dear son of Rose and the late Daniel Kelso; dear brother of Kevin (Mickey) Kelso and the late Kim Officer; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, July 10 at 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
10
Funeral
09:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
