Kirby R. Greene

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirby R. Greene.
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Obituary
Send Flowers

Greene, Kirby R.

Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved father of Chris (Alicia) Greene; loving grandfather of Elena, Jack and Mercedes Greene; dear brother of Phil (Caroline) and the late Jon (late Peggy) Greene; special uncle of Shawn, Jason and Alex Greene. Kirby was a resident, businessman and advocate of the Lafayette Square Neighborhood and longstanding member of Lafayette Park United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back to www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for updated information when available. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kirby's name may be made to Lafayette Park United Methodist Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon