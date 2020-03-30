Greene, Kirby R.
Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved father of Chris (Alicia) Greene; loving grandfather of Elena, Jack and Mercedes Greene; dear brother of Phil (Caroline) and the late Jon (late Peggy) Greene; special uncle of Shawn, Jason and Alex Greene. Kirby was a resident, businessman and advocate of the Lafayette Square Neighborhood and longstanding member of Lafayette Park United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back to www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for updated information when available. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kirby's name may be made to Lafayette Park United Methodist Church.