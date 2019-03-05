|
Koehr, Jack L. The Honorable Beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia Koehr. Loving father of Denise (Sam) Coursen, David Koehr, Deborah (Kevin) Mowery, Dana (Dave) Baker, and Dan (Ruth) Koehr. Proud grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 14. Former City Counselor, Circuit Court Judge. Avid golfer. Services: Funeral Services 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, Concordia Lutheran Church, 642 E. Pine St., Bourbon, MO. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, Bourbon, MO and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd., Affton, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019