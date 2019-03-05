St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Koehr Honorable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Koehr Jack L. The Honorable

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Koehr Jack L. The Honorable Obituary
Koehr, Jack L. The Honorable Beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia Koehr. Loving father of Denise (Sam) Coursen, David Koehr, Deborah (Kevin) Mowery, Dana (Dave) Baker, and Dan (Ruth) Koehr. Proud grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 14. Former City Counselor, Circuit Court Judge. Avid golfer. Services: Funeral Services 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, Concordia Lutheran Church, 642 E. Pine St., Bourbon, MO. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, Bourbon, MO and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd., Affton, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now