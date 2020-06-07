Kristi Krey
1971 - 2020
Krey, Kristi

June 17, 1971-May 23, 2020

Cherished and beloved daughter of Mary Ann and Michael Van Lokeren and the late Bruce Holley and John F. Krey III; adored sister of Brian Holley and Tihomir Buncic; dear niece of Barbara and Bill Maher and Dr. Barbara Reynolds. Loved by her cousins and all her Villa girlfriends.

Kristi graduated from Villa Duchesne and Webster University. She volunteered at the Missouri Botanical Garden and at Petals. She was devoted to her boss, Jack Holmes.

Kristi had a smile that lit up every room and she was the most caring and giving person. Nothing brought her more happiness than the love of her rescue dogs. She was joyful and compassionate. Her goodness will be in our hearts forever.

Services: A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Chapel at Villa Duchesne on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Memorials appreciated to Villa Duchesne, 801 S. Spoede Rd., St. Louis 63131, the Humane Society of St. Louis, 1201 Mackland Ave., St. Louis 63110 or to the charity of one's choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
