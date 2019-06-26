Kristina Lauren Glassl

Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
Glassl, Kristina Lauren died peacefully on June 24, 2019 at the age of 25. Beloved daughter of Gerhard and Jannette Glassl; loving sister of Erik and Adam; dear granddaughter of the late Karl and Magdalena Glassl, and Chester and Josephine Williams. Kristina is also survived by many devoted aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly. Kristina began her schooling at St. Gerard Majella, where she spent her elementary and middle school years. She attended high school at St. Joseph's Academy, graduating in 2012, and continued her education at the University of Dayton, graduating in 2016 with a marketing degree. She spent her short professional career as a value-adding member of the marketing team at KAI Enterprises. Kristina was an avid Blues fan and was passionate about traveling, music, fitness, and cooking. She was a joy to all those who knew her and touched countless lives with her infectious laughter and loving personality. She formed many close friendships throughout her life and will be dearly missed by all. Services: Funeral from Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. with procession to Sunset Cemetery for interment, followed by a memorial Mass at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness or the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation are appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
