Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Kurt James Eckhard

Kurt James Eckhard Obituary
Eckhard, Kurt James Gone too soon, May 29, 2019. Sweetie Pie husband of Micci D' Angelo; devoted father of Matt and Elizabeth; joyful PoPo of Russell, Tallulah, Sophiea, Nick and Jake; playful brother of Debbie, Jim and Jeff; loving son of Carol McGee and the late Jim Eckhard; deeply missed cousin, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Whether in water polo, volleyball, golf or livin' life large, Kurt did it with gusto. Smile as we raise a frosty cold one or a neat Dewers to Kurt. Kurt's final generous donation to Midwest Transplant is expected to enrich the lives of those in need. Safe travels, sweetheart. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 1 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Kidney Foundation or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 31, 2019
