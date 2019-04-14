Ottinger, Kurt 59, March 31, 2019. Dear husband of Maureen Ottinger; father to Kristen (Mike) Haftarczyk and Jessica Ottinger; brother to Bobby Ottinger, Brian (Amanda) Ottinger, Scott (Sandra) Ottinger, Tamie (Jimmy) Harris; grandfather to Bryden and Kellan; dear son of Rose (Buz) Schwend. Services: Visitation Sat., April 20, 11-2 p.m., HUTCHENS Mortuary, followed by 2 p.m. memorial service. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019