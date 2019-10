Butler, Kyle Andrew

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Kyle Andrew Butler, age 39, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Thursday, October 10, 2019. For all of the hearts that Kyle touched, he will truly be missed. Kyle was, is and always will be.....one of a kind.

Services: A gathering for friends and family will be held at Korey Butler's home on October 26, 2019.