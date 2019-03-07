Feuring, L. Catherine (nee Noe), April 18, 1924 - March 6, 2019, formerly of Overland. Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, March 8, 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Private Burial. Additional details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019