Price, Laithene M. (nee Crenshaw), on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Grant Price; dear mother of Tracy (Dave) Fiebig and the late Jim Price; loving grandmother of Al (Denise), Zach, Morgan, Jake, Luke, Gary, Tina and greatgrandmother of AJ and Ryan. Dear friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
