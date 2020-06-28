Dodson, Lantham Wade

Thursday, June 18, 2020. Lantham is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Dodson; loving daughters Kylie and Kortney Dodson; step children, Chad Dubiel (Alyssa), Courtney Dubiel, Conner Parker; Mother Carolyn Dodson; Brother, Greg "Zander" Dodson; sister, Tara Blattner (Greg); nieces, Jordan Hulsey, Anna Dodson, Allison Blattner; Nephew, Drew Blattner; grand nephew and grand nieces; Ian, Makenna, and Ila; uncle Charlie Hoppe (Darlene); cousins, Lorrie Peters, Brad Hoppe. He is predeceased by father; Wyatt Dodson; grandparents, Fred and Gloria Hoppe.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1-6 pm. The funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 am, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Missouri. For people wishing to honor Lantham, we are asking that donations be made to 22 Too Many at 22toomany.com and American Diabetes Association.