Welch, Lark (nee Hampton), April 29, 2019. Asleep in Jesus. Dearest wife of the late Kenneth Welch; dear mother of Todd Cash, Derek Cash, Heather Avioli and Christopher Welch (Nicole); proud grandmother of Dominic Cash, Louis Avioli II, Samantha and Evan Cash, Lacey and Madeline Welch; beloved daughter of the late Leroy and Eulah Hampton (nee Parish); dear sister of the late Angela Hampton and survived by brothers Don, R.D. and David Hampton; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin & friend. Services: Visitation at the Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Wed., May 1, 5:308 p.m. Funeral Service in Immaculate Conception Chapel at Chaminade College Preparatory, 425 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO 63131 on Thur., May 2 at 10 a.m. (meet at Chaminade). Private Interment. Donations to Chaminade College Preparatory, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63131. Arrangements by Kevin & Ellen O'Sullivan Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 1, 2019