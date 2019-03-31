Eder, Larry A. passed away March 25th, 2019. Larry was born July 18, 1941 in Saint Louis, Missouri to William and Jean (nee Allison) Eder. He is preceded in death by his parents. Loving husband of 52 years to Linda (nee Buckman) Eder; dear father of Kristin (Jeff) Adkins and Marcus Eder; cherished grandfather of Jacob and Conner. Dear friend to many. Services: A memorial visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE ATONEMENT, 1285 N. New Florissant Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. Burial to immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's honor may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Atonement. Per the family's request, please wear bright colors to celebrate Larry's life. Family and friend may share stories and condolences at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019