Giesler, Larry A. entered into rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at age 88. Loving husband of the late Jeanne D. Giesler (nee Daugherty) for 52 years. Dear father of Sandra (John) Roeger and Keith Giesler. Dear grandpa to Amy Giesler and Jenny and Jessica Roeger. Dear brother of Jess (Ellen) Giesler, Eleanor (the late Ken) Lappin, Caroline (Jim) Skelly, Barb (Ken) Stimac and the late Betty (Everett) Williams and Bob (Dot) Giesler. Dear brother-in-law of Joann (the late Calvin) Hermann. Dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Larry was proud of his military service as a U.S. Marine Rifle Instructor. He retired from Union Electric Co. after over 50 years of service. He enjoyed traveling extensively, volunteer ushering at the Fox Theater and was an active member of Concord Trinity United Methodist Church (CTUMC). Larry was a member of The Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club and was Republican of the Year in 2010. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . or CTUMC are appreciated. Services: Visitation Tuesday (4/23) at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129), from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Wednesday (4/24) at the funeral home at 10:00 am followed by interment in J. B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019