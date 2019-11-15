St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Rd.
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Rd.
View Map
Larry Albert Woehr

Larry Albert Woehr Obituary

Woehr, Larry Albert

Larry Albert Woehr, asleep in Jesus on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Dear husband of Doris J. Woehr; father of Kristin (Hentus) du Bruyn, Busan, Korea and Andrew Woehr of Denver, CO; son of the late Albert Edward and Rea Christine Woehr; brother of the late Rea Crain, dear brother of Duane (Jo), Diane Woehr and Vivian (Joe) Bollinger; nephew of Roger (Chris) McManmie.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Sunday, November 17, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Rd. for service Monday, November 18, 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date in J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peace Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
