|
|
Woehr, Larry Albert
Larry Albert Woehr, asleep in Jesus on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Dear husband of Doris J. Woehr; father of Kristin (Hentus) du Bruyn, Busan, Korea and Andrew Woehr of Denver, CO; son of the late Albert Edward and Rea Christine Woehr; brother of the late Rea Crain, dear brother of Duane (Jo), Diane Woehr and Vivian (Joe) Bollinger; nephew of Roger (Chris) McManmie.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Sunday, November 17, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Rd. for service Monday, November 18, 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date in J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peace Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019