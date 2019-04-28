Larry Brooks LeCornu

LeCornu, Larry Brooks Larry Brooks LeCornu (84) passed away on April 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Columbia, MO. He raised his family and worked for Amoco Corp. in St. Louis. Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Yvonne (Fette) and his daughters Becky (Tim) Mullen and Marcy (Brad) Page and grandchildren Brandon, Mallory, John, Patrick and Henry. Larry was proud Marine. Burial arrangements will include a private ceremony in Columbia, MO.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
