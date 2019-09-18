Craft, Larry C.

born on September 26, 1934 in Ashland, Kentucky, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Sandy, nieces Stephanie Myers (Scott) and Elizabeth Michael (Rob), nephew Steven Brewer (Flayvia), great nephews Soloman and Silas and sister-in-law Barbara Craft. Larry was loving grandfather to Curtis Krusie (Bryn), Claire Krusie, Steph Mistretta (Patrick Oakes), Mike Mistretta, great grandfather to Sophie, Carmen, Emerson and Cormac, and beloved stepfather to Cindy Newell (Don) and Sheri Mistretta (Frank). Larry was preceded in death by his brother Roger.

Services: Memorial services will be held this Friday, September 20th at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124 at 11:00am with lunch reception following.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 1001 Craig Rd., #480, St. Louis, MO 63146 or the . www.valhallafunerals.net