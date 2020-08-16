Price, Larry Clinton

On August 7, 2020, Larry Clinton Price, 64, of Berger, MO, passed away in his sleep at home. Larry is survived by his sister Anita (Ron) Helms, his brothers Sam (Joann) Price and Stanley Price, his daughter Amanda Price, and her mother Karen Price (nee Flory). He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Agnes Price Sr, his sisters Mary Ann Blair and Paula Knox, his wife Karen Price (nee Nolting), and his favorite cat Tom.

Services: A celebration of Larry's life will be held on a future date once family and friends can safely gather due to Covid-19.