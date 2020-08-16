1/1
Larry Clinton Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Price, Larry Clinton

On August 7, 2020, Larry Clinton Price, 64, of Berger, MO, passed away in his sleep at home. Larry is survived by his sister Anita (Ron) Helms, his brothers Sam (Joann) Price and Stanley Price, his daughter Amanda Price, and her mother Karen Price (nee Flory). He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Agnes Price Sr, his sisters Mary Ann Blair and Paula Knox, his wife Karen Price (nee Nolting), and his favorite cat Tom.

Services: A celebration of Larry's life will be held on a future date once family and friends can safely gather due to Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved