Hale, Larry Darnell

Beloved father and grandfather, Larry D. Hale, 67, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on January 11, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his children, Megan (Hale) Giampapa, Lauren Hale and Lawrence Hale; grandchildren Sakura, Kai, Henry and Luca; siblings Layden Hale Jr., Lynda Hale, and Rita Hale; as well as numerous other family members, colleagues and friends.

Services: In celebration of Larry's life are being held Saturday, Feb. 8 at the First Baptist Church of Chesterfield. Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.