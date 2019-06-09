Jenkerson, Larry David born on 11/19/1937 & passed into peace on 6/3/2019. A devoted & loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, trusted friend, mechanic to many & king of the road to all who knew him. Larry enjoyed spending time with friends & family, reading & traveling especially when he was driving. He was an avid sports fan & enjoyed car races even more. Larry is remembered by Grace, loving wife of 62 yrs & their 3 children Carol (John) Hollingsworth, Val (Tim) O'Mara & Larry (Denise) Jenkerson Jr. He leaves behind a legacy of 7 grandchildren, Will McGehee (Kat), Sara Graham (Joe), Pat O'Mara (Jean), Sean O'Mara (Julie), Steven Burian, Kevin O'Mara, Jeremy Jenkerson; 4 great-grandchildren, Carolynn & Elijah Graham, Kaitlin McGehee & Grant O'Mara. He was preceded in death by his cherished daughter Chris Tina Jenkerson; sister Helen Evans; brothers Robert & Carl Jenkerson; parents Zelmer & Alice Jinkerson; beloved grandmother Ada Sherrill. Services: We will celebrate Larry's life on 6/16/2019 between 4-7:30pm at Helen Fitzgeralds Irish Grill & Pub, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd. A Remembrance of Larry's life & legacy will begin at 4:30pm; followed by refreshments & fellowship in Larry's honor. Please consider donating to the Salvation Army, an organization dear to his heart.

