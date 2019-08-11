St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Churchyard
7600 South Rock Hill Rd.
Dr. Larry E. Gallamore

Dr. Larry E. Gallamore Obituary

Gallamore, Dr. Larry E.

passed away on Wednesday,

August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janis J. Gallamore (nee Burke); loving father of Larry III and the late Jared Gallamore; dearest grandfather of Hannah, Macy, Seth and Jacob Gallamore.

Services: Graveside service at St. Paul Churchyard, 7600 South Rock Hill Rd., Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John UCC, Hwy. 135 & JJ,

Florence, MO or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
