Gallamore, Dr. Larry E.
passed away on Wednesday,
August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janis J. Gallamore (nee Burke); loving father of Larry III and the late Jared Gallamore; dearest grandfather of Hannah, Macy, Seth and Jacob Gallamore.
Services: Graveside service at St. Paul Churchyard, 7600 South Rock Hill Rd., Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John UCC, Hwy. 135 & JJ,
Florence, MO or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019