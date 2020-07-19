Kelley, Larry G.

formerly of St. Louis County, Missouri, died on July 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Glenda J. Kelley (nee Hortiz); beloved son of the late Clifford G. and Juanita M. Kelley; devoted father of Timothy Kelley, Tammy Meagher, and the late Michael Kelley; beloved grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 12. Dear brother of the late Nancy Renaud and the late Jeanette Wightman. He was retired from Commerce Bank of St. Louis as Executive Vice President.

Larry was heavily involved in St. Charles County. His activities include the following: Lindenwood University member of the Board of Directors from May of 1987 to the present. Member of the executive committee 1987 to 1990. Chairman of the board of overseers 1984 – 1986. He received an outstanding leadership award as chairman of the board of overseers in 1986 and the Sibley Medallion of Honor in 1993. St. Joseph Health Ctr., St. Joseph Hospital West chairman of the foundation in 1993. Member of the advisory board of directors from 1991-1992. Member of the development council from 1985-1992. One of the original founders of St. Charles Community Progress in 1986 and was chairman from 1989 through June of 1992, member from 1986 to December 1994. St. Charles Chamber of Commerce member from 1977 through December 1994, director from 1989 to 1992, president in 1979. Received the Citizen of the Year award in 1989. Man of the Year honoree in 1992 at the YMCA of St. Charles county. He served as treasurer from 1977 to 1981. Past chairman of the board of managers of the St. Charles county branch from 1980 to 1983. Past member of the board of directors of Metropolitan St. Louis from 1982 to 1983. Representative of the local board for the first international exchange program and traveled to Bogota, Columbia in 1983 and 1985. Salvation Army of St. Charles County Chairman of the Tree of Lights campaign in 1991 and member of the campaign steering committee in 1980. Member of the Emmaus Homes St. Charles community campaign committee road to opportunity campaign 1985 – 1986. United Way of Greater St. Louis initiatives committee from 1992 to 1993. Member of the Tri-County Board of Directors from 1982 to 1983. Chairman of the 1982 Tri-County campaign. Boy Scouts of America Vice Chairman of the Boone Trails District from 1982 to 1984. Member of the St. Charles Rotary from 1977 to December 1994. Board member of St. Charles Crime Stoppers in 1989. In 1988, he was on the committee to move General Motors to St. Charles county in 1979. St. Charles School District chairman of the strategy action team number 3 funding in 1989. St. Louis RCGA, was a member of the St. Charles county advisory board from 1990 to December 1994. Member of the St. Charles county economic development council board of directors from 1990 to 1994. Chairman of the 1992 Friends of St. Charles county home rule charter committee.

Member of the industrial development corporation of St. Charles from 1982 to 1988. Was president in 1983 where he was the coordinator for financing construction of the tourism building in 1986. Belong to the industrial development authority of St. Charles county during 1977 where he was involved in the first industrial revenue bond issued by the industrial development authority of St. Charles county. St. Peters Chamber of Commerce presented him with their leadership award in 1987. St. Charles County professional secretaries international named him their executive of the year for 1981. Florissant Valley Chamber of Commerce member of the board of directors from 1971 to 1974, president from 1972 to 1973, and was presented an award for community service in 1976. St. Charles Catholic business and professional association member of the board of directors from 1991 to 1994.

He attended St. Charles Borromeo church and was a member of the renovation committee in 1989. Golfing was Larry's favorite pastime, and he loved to get away to the golf course whenever he could. His other pastimes were solving puzzles on his computer, going boating, and in his younger years he and Glenda participated in a bowling league. Larry also had fond memories of the time when he and his children would play a game of cork ball together. Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan! He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church of St. Charles, Missouri or to the Salvation Army.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home, where there will be a Visitation on Monday, July 20, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Baue, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO. There will be a Funeral Mass the next day on Tuesday, July 21, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 601 N. Fourth St., St. Charles, MO. Call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Baue Funeral Homes does require all family members and guests to wear a mask while visiting our facilities. Social distancing is required, and guests should stay at least 6 feet apart. Thank you for your understanding.