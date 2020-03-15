|
|
Tiemann, Larry G.
At Peace with his Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise Tiemann (nee Schneider); dear father of Robert (Tina) and Christopher (Kristin) Tiemann; dear grandfather of Dominic, Alex, Abby, Caleb, Tanner and Addie.
Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Timothy Lutheran Church gym (6704 Fyler) on Thursday, March 26 from 5-8 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at Timothy Lutheran on Friday, March 27, 11 a.m. Mr. Tiemann was a lifetime Lutheran School teacher. Kutis Affton service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020