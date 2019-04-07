Leiper, Larry J. 80, of Shiloh, IL, passed away Thurs., Apr. 4, 2019 at his residence in Shiloh. Larry was a Special Agent in counterintelligence with the Department of Defense. Surviving are his wife, Mary W. Parker; daughter, Judy Kupsky; son, Chris Leiper; and 6 grandchildren. Services: Vis. 4-8 p.m., Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 at Kurrus FH in Belleville, IL. Vis. 9-10 a.m. and Fun. 10 a.m., Sat. Apr. 13, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Hgt. Rd., Belleville, IL. Burial Bellefontaine Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Complete obit in Belleville News-Democrat, and online at www.kurrusfh.com and www.legacy.com/obituaries/belleville/
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019