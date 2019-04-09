Ackermann, Larry Jack of Florissant, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1938 in St. Louis, a son of Harry John and Lucille Harriet (nee Bauersachs) Ackermann. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Lora Lee (nee Laughlin); two daughters, Lynne (Todd) Hawkinson, and Lori Patrico; three grandchildren, Gage, Kyle, and Sarah; and sister-in-law, Mary Ackermann. He was a loving uncle and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, one twin brother, Harry, and one sister, Carole. Services: A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The or The . www.alexanderstlouis.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019