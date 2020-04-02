Milan, Larry Joe

Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles L. Milan & Juna Faye Sutton. Dear step-son of the late Evelyn Milan. Dearest husband of the late Doris Korando. Dear partner and friend of Lydia Gonzales. Dear father of Joe, Jeff (Judy), Greg, Dave, Steve (Maure), and Tim. Dearest brother of Charlene Wiley, Marlene Meyers, Charles, Shirley Elser, Donald, Jack, Philip, Darrell, Linda Drysdale, Richard, Dennis, Sharon Bingham, Deborah and Patricia. Our dear Grandfather, Ex-husband, Father-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin and Friend.

Services: Services will be planned for the future.