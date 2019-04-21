VonDracek, Larry K. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Melody VonDracek of 37 years; dearest father of Gena (Brian) Richardson, Sara (fiancé Brandon Culbreth) VonDracek-Bearden and Larry VonDracek II; dear grandpa of Sara Richardson and Landry Bearden; cousin of Barbara Hackney; our dear uncle and friend of many. Services: Memorial Visitation Monday, April 22, 4:00 p.m. until Memorial Service 6:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019